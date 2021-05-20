Social media users accuse Neelofa of allegedly not wearing face mask behind her purdah

Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail arrive at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Social media users are continuing to take celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor to task.

This time, the 32-year-old actress sent the internet abuzz today after social media users accused her of not wearing a face mask behind her purdah.

The uproar came about after a close-up photo of Neelofa together with her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail went viral.

The photo was taken at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court this morning, where they were charged and pleaded not guilty for violating Covid-19 SOPs while shopping for carpets in Nilai on May 2 amid the movement control order (MCO).

In a photo posted on Malaysia Gazette Instagram account, Neelofa appeared not wearing a face mask behind her purdah due to her seemingly visible face shadow.

It could not be verified whether Neelofa was indeed not wearing a face mask.

Many social media users quickly accused Neelofa of another Covid-19 SOP breach as she has been harshly criticised over alleged repeated incidents of SOP violations over the past few months.

The users also quoted Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that it is compulsory for Muslim women wearing niqab or purdah to wear face masks.

Malaysians have also launched an online petition for stricter punishments, including jail time, against Neelofa and her preacher husband for allegedly repeatedly violating Covid-19 SOPs.

The campaign, which was launched on www.change.org website prior to the couple being charged at the Seremban Court this morning, has so far received over 40,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Previously, Neelofa and 20 members of her family were slapped with a total of RM60,000 compound for SOP breach following her wedding ceremony in March.

Shortly after, Neelofa was embroiled in another controversy after the newlyweds were photographed enjoying watersports activities on the holiday island of Langkawi although the police had said that the permit for interstate travel to Langkawi issued to her was only for work purposes and not for a honeymoon.