UK policemen visit home of mother-of-two over a ‘corpse’ that was a Halloween prop

A mother-of-two at Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire in UK has been left mortified after 10 policemen came to her home over a Halloween prop. — File pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — A mother-of-two at Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire in England was left mortified after 10 policemen paid her a visit over a Halloween prop.

Daily Mail reported that Cara Louise, 28, had used bin liners to make a fake corpse for her children during a party last year, leaving it in her garden.

She shifted the decoration during gardening recently and forgot to move it back as she was rushing to pick up her son from school.

Upon returning home, the hairdresser was shocked to find policemen at her home following reports by her neighbours who thought a murder had occurred.

Fortunately for Louise, she was able to explain to the police and was let off the hook.

“My five-year-old boy is really into dressing up for every occasion so we did the inside up with a circus theme and he dressed as It.”

“So the prop in the garden was part of our theme.

“I have a tip for all parents who go all out at Halloween like myself — dispose of props or put them away safely,” she reportedly said.

Recalling her conversation with the policemen, Louise asked them who would have legs that short of which they said she might have cut them.

“I said ‘oh, did you check my bins?’

“They looked a bit concerned and asked ‘should we?”

Police, meanwhile, confirmed they had visited Louise’s house where the fake body was found to be a Halloween prop.

A Bedfordshire police spokesman told the portal that they received reports of what was believed to be a body bag in Houghton Regis.

“A number of officers patrolling nearby attended and confirmed the item was a discarded Halloween decoration.”