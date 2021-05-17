Covid-19: Two Lions Club in Selangor donate 200 ready-to-eat meals to Sungai Buloh Hospital’s frontliners

Ling (right) presenting the meals to a HSB representative last Friday, the second day of Hari Raya. — Picture courtesy of Ling Hua Bin

PETALING JAYA, May 17 — Two Lions Club donated 200 ready-to-eat meals last Friday to Sungai Buloh Hospital’s (HSB) medical frontliners battling Covid-19.

With ready-to-eat meals, medical frontliners need not have to worry about their food turning cold despite having irregular working schedules.

Meals donated by the Subang Jaya Lions Club and Sungai Buloh Lions Club come in three different flavours: Nasi Lemak Rendang, Nasi Pilaf Rendang, and Nasi Tomato Ayam Merah.

Ready-to-eat meals of local flavours were selected to be given out to medical workers. — Picture courtesy via Ling Hua Bin

The pre-cooked meals have self-heating properties that are able to make the food hot without the usage of ovens, stoves or any other apparatus.

One of Subang Jaya Lions Club members Ling Hua Bing told Malay Mail that the meals were given as a token of appreciation to frontliners who were exhausted and tired from working around the clock in battling Covid-19.

“We’ve seen the sacrifices of our medical frontliners and we really wanted to help them by giving them good food that they can consume at any time of the day.

“We spoke to a few doctors and they told us that at times, they are only able to have their meals at 4.30pm or later in the evening after completing a surgery.

“And by then, their food has already turned cold,” he said.

Ling added that the meals were tested first to ensure its deliciousness and local flavours were chosen to usher in the Hari Raya celebrations.

As for the feedback from frontliners, Ling said that one nurse who had her ready-to-eat meal in the wee hours of the morning was grateful for the meal as she works night-shift.

Another doctor serving in the hospital’s Covid-19 ward said that it was nice and convenient to get the warm food without having to worry about it turning cold.