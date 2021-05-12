Italian woman accidentally receives six shots of Covid-19 vaccine, leaves hospital in stable condition

A 23-year-old woman was accidentally given six shots of Covid-19 vaccine. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 ― A young woman in Italy had to be put under strict observation after accidentally receiving six shots of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine recently.

Quoting the hospital spokeswoman Daniella Gianelli, CNN reported that the woman was administered the vaccine at the Noa hospital in Italy’s central region of Tuscany on Sunday.

The woman, an intern in the hospital’s psychology department, was kept under strict observation for 24 hours for any possible adverse reactions.

She, however, was discharged on Monday in good health with no underlying conditions.

The incident occurred after a health worker accidentally filled a syringe with an entire bottle of the vaccine, containing six doses and jabbed the vaccine taker.

Gianelli said the nurse realised her mistake after she saw five empty syringes.

“Doctors will continue to monitor the patient's immune response to the massive dose of vaccine.”

Gianelli noted that an internal investigation has been opened, but added that they believe the mishap could possibly be just human error and not on purpose.