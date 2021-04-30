Penang artist pays tribute to P. Ramlee with unique artwork of the late star using 620 coffee beans

Foo and his artwork featuring the late P. Ramlee. — Picture courtesy of Michael Foo Chee Meng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 30 — A Penang artist who is a fan of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee made an artwork of the legendary star using 620 coffee beans.

Michael Foo Chee Meng, 39, told Malay Mail that as a child, he grew up watching P. Ramlee movies such as Bujang Lapok, Madu Tiga and Tiga Abdul in the 80s.

“As a Penangite, I am very proud of P. Ramlee and his contribution to the film industry.

“I’ve always admired his talents such as his singing and acting.

“My parents encouraged me to watch his movies since I was young and I’ve also made my children watch his movies because of his talents on screen.”

He said that as a proud Penangite, he created the artwork using local coffee brand Sin Boon Kee to make the portrait of the late fellow Penangite.

Foo worked on his artwork and completed it on Monday, April 26, spending a full day on it.

"As of now, I will not sell my artwork and I plan to frame it up in my room.

“It’s a great feeling to see my artwork completed. I am extremely satisfied with it.”

About two weeks ago, the artist caught the attention of social media users after he created an artwork of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah using 300 pieces of sunflower seeds.

The artwork was done for a competition, The Art of Sunflower Seeds Season 2.