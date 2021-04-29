Malaysia Airlines among the first to trial IATA Travel Pass

Malaysia Airlines says the trial run will involve passengers on flights from Kuala Lumpur to London between April 29 and May 27, 2021. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Malaysia Airlines is among the first global airlines trialing the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass — a mobile phone application (app) for health verification digitally.

In preparation for its own Digital Travel Health Pass on the Malaysia Airlines mobile app, the trial run will involve passengers on flights from Kuala Lumpur to London between April 29 and May 27, 2021, it said in a statement today.

“Selected passengers travelling on MH4 tomorrow morning will be the first to have access to the new app, which offers all the information passengers need to know in one simple, easy-to-navigate app,” the airline said.

To start with, only passengers with mobile phones running the iOS operating system will have access to the app.

The app is the next step in Malaysia Airlines’ journey to reintroduce safe and secure travel -- working alongside governments, border authorities, fellow airlines and other stakeholders to make the dream a reality.

“It will also be able to properly shape the final version of the airline’s Digital Travel Health Pass, taking into account technical and cultural factors to make it more user-friendly and approachable for passengers,” it said.

The IATA Travel Pass pilot app will allow the airline to finetune and enhance its push to make travel more accessible to passengers, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security. ― Bernama