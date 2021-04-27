Replica chickens, coconut trees: 3D traditional kampung house is Miss Universe Malaysia 2020’s national costume

Francisca Luhong James wear the ‘Kampungku’ national costume for the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant designed by Carven Ong and Wescara. — Pix by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 Francisca Luhong James will be lugging an impressive 3D replica of a kampung house as part of her national costume at the upcoming pageant.

Designed by renowned homegrown designer Carven Ong, “Kampungku” is a celebration of traditional Malaysian architecture and the sense of nostalgia it evokes. The 3D kampung house features a black and white facade to represent childhood memories.

Francisca will be seeking to wow Miss Universe 2020 judges and fans with the elaborate structure from which she will emerge during the national costume segment.

Promising a double feast for the eyes, the Sarawakian beauty will don two national costumes.

She will first appear in a black and white kaftan ensemble with a bicycle headgear against a matching kampung backdrop – the non-colour concept is meant to represent the sweet, innocent memory of one’s youth, reminiscent of a Lat comic book. The Sarawakian beauty’s evening gown is inspired by the East Malaysian legend of Princess Sejinjang.

Francisca’s dress features Sarawak’s ‘pua’ ceremonial fabric as well as Orang Ulu and Malay batik motifs.

The beauty queen then goes back into the traditional house and the structure then rotates to reveal a scene brimming with life and colour. The national costume which boasts an element of surprise weighs 45kg and took three months to complete.

The reverse side of the house boasts replica chickens and coconut trees as Francisca re-emerges with a vibrant off-shoulder number by Ong who teamed up with Wescara for the mammoth task.

The orange design takes cues from a stunning sunset and is imbued with gold ‘kerawang’ wooden beads that pay homage to Francisca’s Sarawakian heritage.

Completing her look is a whimsical headpiece featuring a Borneo doll by Wesley Hilton.

The 25-year-old is the first Dayak woman to ever win the title and comes from a culturally diverse indigenous family thanks to her Orang Ulu Kayan-Kenyah and Iban parentage. Francisca wears a whimsical headpiece featuring a bicycle as part of the national costume.

Ong, who designed Miss Universe Malaysia 2019’s Peranakan Indulgence national costume said he turned to the simple idea of a kampung house because it was iconic to Malaysians and it was about time the world knew about it.

“I want to bring our unique kampung to the world to show them how unique our Malaysian traditional house is,” he said during the preview event this afternoon at Vogue Lounge, Kuala Lumpur. Miss Universe Malaysia 2020’s evening gown is designed by Rizman Ruzaini.

“I’m from Taiping, Perak and whenever I travel home, I often see kampung houses and that’s why I want to promote our heritage houses.”

Given that many won’t be able to balik kampung for Hari Raya due to the movement control order, Ong wanted his creation to evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing for one’s hometown through the house.

The entire outfit weighs a whopping 45 kilogrammes and took Ong three months to complete.

To enable Francisca to swiftly change into part two of her national dress, the ‘interior’ of the house is a fitting room that includes a mirror.

“I will be very happy if Francisca makes it to the top 10,” he said.

Francisca will wear an evening gown designed by Rizman Ruzaini who drew inspiration from the Sarawakian folklore of Princess Sejinjang.