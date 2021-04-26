This underwater hut acts as a nursery to help the renewal of marine species in the Mediterranean (VIDEO)

BioHut, home sweet home for little fish at Monaco. — Picture courtesy of Ecocean / Energy Observer Solutions

NEW YORK, April 26 — The Mediterranean is one of the marine biotopes most affected by human activity. The renewal of its fish population could be facilitated by Biohuts, invented by Ecocean. Here they show us their installations in the port of Monaco.

More on this initiative in our feature “Protecting the planet one step at a time” in partnership with the NGO Energy Observer Solutions.

Ninety-eight per cent of juvenile fish die in port. In light of this fact, Ecocean has invented BioHuts, artificial habitats which provide refuge and food to juvenile fish populations in the quest to restore the port ecosystem.

The Mediterranean, the ‘cradle of humanity,’ yet the grave of biodiversity

Human activity in the Mediterranean makes it one of the most polluted seas in the world. Due to the fact that it’s almost completely enclosed by land, the cycle of water renewal here takes 30 years. In ports, conditions have deteriorated even more. As a result, fish larvae here cannot develop properly and reach adulthood. The mortality in this instance stands at 95 per cent.

A shelter for juvenile fish

BioHuts are metal cages stocked with crustaceans. Within them, the fish are protected from large predators and, thanks to their structure, marine plants develop here and the fish find the necessary food sources to ensure they develop. In this way, the BioHut serves as a nursery and supports the fish in their growth. Once they have spent four to six months in their hut, the fish become adults and gain their independence. Since 2015, 25 French ports have been equipped with BioHuts and are committed to the preservation of marine species.

Energy Observer is the name of the first hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vessel to be self-sufficient in energy, advocating and serving as a laboratory for ecological transition. Criss-crossing the oceans without air or noise pollution for marine ecosystems, Energy Observer sets out to meet women and men who devote their energy to creating sustainable solutions for a more harmonious world. Find out more: https://www.energy-observer.media/en/solutions. — ETX Studio