Taiwanese man marries woman four times, divorces her three times just to enjoy 32 days of marriage leave

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A Taiwanese man has taken the extreme measure of marrying his wife four times and divorcing her three times just to enjoy a total of 32 days of marriage leave.

Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported that the man, who works in a bank, initially got married on April 6 last year and applied for eight days of leave.

At the end of the leave, he divorced his wife before remarrying her the next day.

The man continued with the arrangement where he remarried her four times after three divorces, allowing him to enjoy a total of 32 days of leave.

The man’s employer, however, only approved his first marriage leave.

Unhappy that only the first marriage leave was approved, the man filed a complaint against his employer for not abiding with Taiwan’s labour laws.

Under Article 2 of Taiwan’s Regulations of Leave-Taking for Workers, “a worker shall be entitled to eight days of wedding leave with pay”.

Investigations by Taipei City Labour Bureau later found the bank had indeed violated the rule and fined them NTD$20,000 (RM2,929).

Unhappy with the fine, the bank submitted an appeal and pointed out the man was manipulating the system as he married the same woman in succession.

Despite agreeing what the man did was unethical, the Taipei Labour Bureau upheld the previous ruling and maintained the fine.