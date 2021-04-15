Man in India seeks to end marriage due to wife’s fear of cockroaches

A man in India is seeking to end his marriage due to his wife’s phobia of cockroaches. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — A man in Bhopal, India is seeking to divorce his wife after the woman’s fear of cockroaches forced the couple to move houses 18 times in their three years of marriage.

Indian portal OpIndia reported that the man, a software engineer, only found out about his wife’s phobia after they tied the knot in 2017

The woman was said to have spotted a cockroach in the kitchen and screamed for help.

“Apparently, the scream was so loud that it frightened the family members.

She had been adamant on shifting to a new house since then in 2018.

The aggrieved husband claimed that he had tried taking his wife to seek medical treatment many times but to no avail as she refused to take the prescribed medication.

The wife on the other hand alleges that her husband does not understand her problem and is trying to declare her mentally ill by getting her on medications.

Counselling also did not work out for the couple leaving the husband with no choice but to divorce his wife.