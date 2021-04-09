Indonesia’s Grab and Gojek take Ramadan commercial to the next level with galaxy-themed, humorous ads (VIDEO)

Grab Indonesia went sci-fi to feature the e-hailing application and its promotions. — Screengrab via Facebook/Grab Indonesia

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — Grab Indonesia has gone sci-fi while the republic’s two-wheeled e-hailing service Gojek has opted to inject humour to promote its food and latest discounts with Ramadan around the corner.

The Grab video advertisement starts off by introducing its four crew in a spaceship before it is attacked by aliens and its spaceship ransacked.

With food supplies gone and time to break fast nearing, one of the crew hands over a button with the ‘Grab’ inscribed.

“Yes, these hardships are all a test, but there is always a solution,” the crew said.

At the press of the button, the spaceship’s depleted supplies are restocked by a host of Grab delivery.

Discounts and promotions were also featured in the advertisement.

Grab’s video has already been viewed by over 60,000 viewers after it was reuploaded and shared by Twitter users applauding the approach to the commercial.

Indonesia’s other e-hailing application Gojek, tapped on nostalgia and sentimentality for their humorous, over-the-top video.

Walaupun Ramadan kali ini masih berjauhan, tapi kita bisa jaga kedekatan dg kirim-kiriman yang lebih bermakna. Bisa sesuatu yang dia suka, butuh, atau punya arti tersendiri buat kalian. Ramadan ini dekatkan yang jauh, kirim yang bermakna.#KirimanBermakna #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/OzR3OCelNG — Gojek Indonesia (@gojekindonesia) April 3, 2021

Recipients are shown bursting into tears upon receiving their packages, leading to a shower of tears in the wake of an army of Gojek delivery riders, armed with umbrellas.