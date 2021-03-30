Malaysian preacher Ebit Lew to start soup kitchen in South Africa

If things go as planned, Malaysian preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew will be opening a soup kitchen at South Africa. ― Picture via Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― If things go as planned, preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew will be starting a soup kitchen in South Africa soon.

Lew said he would rent a cabin to cook and distribute the food to the locals.

“I cooked for 200 people yesterday night and found out many of the children were hungry.”

“The locals danced to greet and thanked us,” he said in a Facebook post.

Lew added that when he distributed money to them, they looked at the cash and thanked him.

He had travelled to South Africa on March 21 for his humanitarian mission.

On Friday, Lew announced that he would help 16 Zulu families rebuild their homes that had been destroyed in a fire.

“The lives of some of the people here are very sad. They were shocked when told I would help them rebuild their homes.”

Lew's visits to South Africa has taken him to the outskirts of the country.

He said it saddened him to see the hardship faced by them.

“I brought gifts and gave them some money. The homes of the places I visited are only the size of a toilet. No electricity and water. The toilet is just a hole,” he said, adding that the villagers chanted Malaysia upon his arrival.