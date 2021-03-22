Three Kuala Terengganu street performer friends delighted to bring cheer to visitors once again with RMCO

Muhammad Ridzuan (first from left) was glad he could entertain the crowd once again at Kuala Terengganu’s Pantai Batu Buruk. — Picture via Facebook/MuhammadRidzuanRoslan

PETALING JAYA, March 22 — Three friends dusted off their Spiderman, Money-Heist and clown costumes and once again returned to performing at Kuala Terengganu’s Pantai Batu Buruk.

Muhammad Ridzuan Roslan, 25 and his two friends, Mohd Nasbullah Mat Napi, 27, and Rahiman Ali, 28, had cancelled their street performances from last year during the movement control order (MCO).

“When the recovery movement control order was finally declared in Terengganu, we were all overjoyed and wanted to make our appearance.

“Visitors who came to Pantai Batu Buruk and saw us perform were also delighted to see our faces again.”

Muhammad Ridzuan told Harian Metro that before the Covid-19 pandemic, he and his friends were able to earn an income of RM2,000 to RM3,000 a month.

The 25-year-old said that because of the MCO, they proceeded to take on other jobs – with him as a delivery man, while Mohd Nasbullah worked in a small farm.

“Although the pay of working in a farm is good, the job of being a clown is far more satisfying,” Mohd Nasbullah said.