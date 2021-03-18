Subang Jaya residents no longer allowed to grow fruit trees, veggies outside their homes, says MBSJ

Planting trees in open spaces, green areas and buffer zones within MBSJ’s administrative area is prohibited. ― Pictures courtesy of Subang Jaya residents

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 18 ― Subang residents seeking to place potted plants and grow fruit trees and vegetables in shared spaces outside their home are now required to collectively obtain permission from the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) through the Resident Representative Council (MPP).

“MBSJ has a policy for controlled tree planting and landscape beautification,” MBSJ Corporate and Strategic Management Department deputy director Azfarizal Abdul Rashid said in a statement.

“This policy is applicable in open spaces, green areas and buffer zones within the administrative area of the Council and it is subject to the Park By-Laws (MPSJ) 2007.”

The Council said the by-laws prohibits residents to dig any land or relocate grassy soil in the area.

This is because the area is meant for community recreation and to create a green, healthy and comfortable living environment.

“Uncontrolled planting of trees can cause trees to grow messily and have no landscape significance, uniformity or harmony.”

Subang Jaya residents were told by MBSJ officers to remove their plants and clotheslines from their back and front yards. ― Picture courtesy of Subang Jaya residents

“Placing flowerpots randomly is an eyesore and potentially produces habitats for Aedes mosquitoes.

“The planting of fruit trees attracts mosquitoes and ants that have become common complaints from residents.”

Azfarizal also said there was a tendency among some residents to dominate the area, leaving no room for other members of the community to use the space comfortably.

Subang residents told Malay Mail yesterday MBSJ officers have been conducting rounds in residential areas to give homeowners verbal notice to clear off plants growing on council land.

Residents said they were told to remove their potted plants from the front yard and clotheslines as well as flower pots from the back of their homes.

Last month, the Council issued a notice instructing residents to move their potted plants and various items from common areas such as playgrounds and road shoulders within 14 days to allow grass-cutting works to continue without obstruction.

The Council said fruit trees attract mosquitoes and ants which many residents have complained about. ― Pictures courtesy of Subang Jaya residents

MBSJ said the only form of trees allowed in the areas outside of one’s property are trees originally planted by the developer, MBSJ, and MPP in collaboration with the Council.

Fruit trees, vegetables and potted plants are strictly prohibited.

“Communities are not allowed to plant any trees without the consent of the Council,” Azfarizal said.

“Community members who intend to plant trees in the mentioned areas need to discuss with and obtain approval from MPP prior.”

He said the Council will not entertain any application from individuals.

The Council is instead encouraging residents to carry out their gardening endeavours by going to the 65 community gardens it has established within the city.