Taiping Municipal Council to feed the homeless, poor once a month starting March 26 as part of its community project.

The Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) will be feeding the homeless and the poor once a month on every Friday starting March 26. — Picture courtesy of MPT

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, March 12 — The Taiping Municipal Council will be feeding the homeless and the poor once a month starting March 26 as part of its community project.

In a statement, the council said the first feeding had been tentatively fixed for 11am at Galeri Perbandaran Taiping.

“The menu chosen is nasi beriani with chicken.”

“Besides its delicious taste, a meal of nasi beriani symbolises the privilege of celebrating Friday,” it said, adding that the menu was not available on other days.

As such, the council was inviting people to join them in the project called “Projek Beriani Jumaat” to give 50 homeless and poor people the treat.

“The Projek Beriani Jumaat needs RM500.00,” added the statement.

They were working with the district Welfare Department, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Masyarakat Marhaen and Ecomrade.

Those wanting to assist can contact the council at 05-808 0777.