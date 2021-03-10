Covid-19: Ipoh car accessory shop starts food bank to help those in need

VKOOL: UV Kool Tint Ipoh operator Hafizee Arop (left) with his colleague Meor Safwan arrange items on the food bank that began operation on February 18, 2021. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 10 — With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to threaten us, many have become jobless and find it hard to make ends meet.

As such, a car accessory shop in Silibin — UV Kool Tint — is doing its part to help those in need by starting a food bank.

Its operator Hafizee Arop, 35, said the food bank started operating on February 18.

According to Hafizee, his shop will set aside RM5 from every vehicle that installs tint at the shop to buy food for the bank.

“We also welcome donors to help fill up the bank,” he said.

Having been jobless for a few months after being laid off in 2019, Hafizee said he knows how it feels to have no money to put food on the table.

“So, when the franchise owner proposed that each shop starts a food bank to help the needy, I quickly jumped on it,” he said, noting that there are 23 UV Kool shops in Malaysia and seven of the shops including two in Ipoh had set up food banks.

On the first day of the food bank’s opening, Hafizee said food, consisting of dried goods, was quickly snapped up.

“While the people can take any food from the shelf, they are only allowed to take one item each,” he said, adding that no questions will be asked when the people come in to take the items.

Hafizee said he hoped to increase the items in the food bank soon.

“We are starting small but we hope to increase the variety of food in the near future so that more people will benefit.”

The shop is open daily from 10am to 7pm except Fridays.

For more information about the food bank, visit their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/uvkoolipoh/).