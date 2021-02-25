Thai jewellery store guard dog prioritises sleep as shop is ‘robbed’ (VIDEO)

A thailand jewellery store guard dog named Lucky kept on sleeping while the shop was getting 'robbed. — Picture via Facebook

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A jewellery store guard dog in Thailand chose slumber over the shop’s security.

Luckily though, it was just a security training exercise.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) clip of the training exercise uploaded on Facebook shows the Husky named Lucky snoozing as an ‘armed robber’ confronts the jewelry store owner at ‘gunpoint’.

The store owner, Worawut Lomwanawong told Bored Panda that the training exercise was done by the Thailand police force in his city and this is the first time his shop was chosen to be part of their case study.

“This was a Thai police training of what it would be like if a thief came into my store and stole all the jewellery.

“The armed robbery in this video is of a policeman that my dog Lucky already knew; maybe that’s why she did nothing.”

“I found it very funny to see that she didn’t even try doing anything and continued to sleep.”

“When I posted the video on Lucky’s page, I didn’t imagine it would go viral,” Worawut said, adding that the video has garnered over one million views in just three days.

Despite Lucky’s care-free attitude seen in the clip, Worawut said that Lucky is actually an active and a very compliant dog especially if he makes some noise or asks her to do something.

“In the CCTV camera, you could clearly see I couldn’t make any noise to signal my dog because it wasn’t a real situation and I had to keep my calm.”

“The policeman that was in the video took the role of ‘robber,’ but I think Lucky recognized him because he comes in and checks my store every day as the police patrols the area,” Worawut said.

According to him, Lucky has been staying with him for the past seven years when he first moved in from another city to open his own business.

He first saw Lucky while she was still a stray sleeping near a convenience store opposite of his jewellery store.

“Lucky is a very smart dog, when she was still a stray and used to be hungry at times she would walk around my store, sitting and waiting to receive some food from any kind person.

“I really pitied her, so that was the main reason why I took her in, and ever since then, she has been part of my family,” he said adding that when he first took Lucky in, Lucky was suffering from a bad case of tick-borne disease and venereal granuloma.

Worawut's post on Lucky’s fan page has garnered 28,000 likes and has been shared over 5,000 times on Facebook.