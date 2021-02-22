Malaysian woman shocked after finding RM11,000 gold bracelet gift hidden in food (VIDEO)

Natrah was elated after finding the gold bracelet wrapped in her food. — Screengrab via Instagram/attyrasaari

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, February 22 — Malaysian woman Natrah Ramle was completely taken aback after finding an expensive gold bracelet hidden beneath heaps of food.

In a video on Instagram, Natrah was over the moon when she saw the RM11,000 gold bracelet hidden in her seafood dish.

According to mstar, her best friend, Attyra Saari gifted her the bracelet and a heartfelt message saying that the bracelet was a housewarming gift and a sign of appreciation of their friendship.

“Whenever I needed help and was in a financially difficult situation, Natrah was always there for me.

“There were times when I didn’t have money at all and she (Natrah) would sell her gold accessories and would hand me a portion of the money.”

Attyra who recorded the video said she was behind the camera for about an hour — just waiting for Natrah to find the treasure.

“She also didn’t suspect anything fishy as I love taking photos and recording videos.”

The video has been viewed by over 19,000 with many marvelling over the bond of their friendship.