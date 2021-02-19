UK’s top skincare brand Boots now available at selected 7-Eleven stores

Boots brand that was created 170 years ago can pride itself for its successful name and variety of products. — Picture courtesy via 7-Eleven Malaysia

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, February 19 — Malaysians can now look forward to UK skincare products from Boots that are available at selected 7-Eleven stores in the country.

Among the brand’s products include Boots Vitamin C Brightening selections, Boots Cucumber series, Boots Korean Sheet Mask collection, Boots Ingredients hair and body products and Boots Sun Protection range.

Its skincare products such as the Boots Vitamin C Brightening selections is enriched with 2X YUZU extract and is high in Vitamin C to deliver a 7-day brightening effect while its Boots Cucumber series keeps one hydrated, nourished and with soft skin.

Customers can also purchase the Boots Ingredients hair and body products featuring superfoods that offer some of the best nutritional components for beautiful hair and skin.

Its Boots Sun Protection has a light texture and is quickly absorbed by the skin as it contains green tea extract and provides full protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Presently, over 40 products under the Boots brand are available exclusively at selected 7-Eleven stores with prices starting at RM6.90.

Products that range from skincare, hair care, shower gel and facial masks and sun protection will be made available in other 7-Eleven stores in phases.