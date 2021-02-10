Feng shui master: Most CNY rituals still doable at home during MCO 2.0, just utilise technology

Feng shui master Yap Boh Chu the Chinese New Year this year will be unlike previous years, but most traditional essence can still be maintained during MCO 2.0. — File picture by Marcus Pheong

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Just like other festivities, Chinese New Year is celebrated with family reunions, catching up with friends and enjoying the festive delicacies.

But, the celebration this year is going to be unlike any other years.

Because of the Covid-19 situation and the extended movement restrictions throughout the country, those celebrating the occasion will have to usher in the Year of the Ox in a “new normal” way.

Although the government has allowed only up to 15 family members within a 10-kilometre radius to attend the reunion dinner on the eve of the Lunar New Year, feng shui master Yap Boh Chu said the reunion with the extended family can still go on, but virtually.

According to Yap, the reunion dinner — which has been practised for centuries — was the perfect time for family members living away from each other to come together once a year and re-establish their ties.

“Of course, that’s a big part of the New Year but to stay safe, people can take advantage of the technology to stay connected this year.

“For me, I will have my reunion dinner with my wife and three kids at home and will have a videoconference with my siblings to celebrate the New Year.”

Yap said although he would prefer the gatherings to be in-person, the technology can be the best alternative for the trying times the world is currently facing.

He said the prayers to greet the God of Wealth on the New Year are usually done at home and are unaffected by the MCO.

But, he said the biggest change for this year was the tradition of visiting the parent’s home or going to the temple for prayers on the first day of the New Year, which may be limited due to the MCO rules.

“Apart from that, the main essence of getting together, celebrating the New Year and performing prayers can still happen but with fewer crowds.”

To activate the qi (positive energy), Yap advised to have a red cloth at the doorway, red decorations and play the traditional Chinese New Year song Tong Tong Chiang to chase away the bad luck.

Those who wish to have an auspicious start to the New Year, Yap suggested the following dates and times to restart the business after the holidays:

Fourth day of CNY on February 15 between 7.30am and 11am — Clashes with Rat

Seventh day of CNY on February 18 between 11.30am and 1pm — Clashes with Rabbit

19th day of CNY on February 21 between 7.30am and 11am — Clashes with Horse

13th day of CNY on February 24 between 7.20am and 1pm — Clashes with Rooster