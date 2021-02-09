Preacher Ebit Lew brings Chinese New Year joy to senior citizens in Ulu Yam, Selangor

Preacher Ebit Lew (middle) with the senior citizens at Ulu Yam, Selangor whom he presented gifts to earlier. ― Picture via Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― With Chinese New Year around the corner, preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew is spreading the festive joy with a visit to Ulu Yam in Selangor.

In a post on his Facebook page, Lew said he brought along bicycles, angpows, kitchenware from his Elews Mart and mandarin oranges for distribution.



Always see the aunties here going about their daily activities on old bicycles. There are many mothers or fathers who stay alone. There are also some who do not have anyone except their neighbours,” he shared in the post.

Lew said he felt happy seeing all of them, adding that he missed his family.

Since starting his humanitarian missions, Lew's assistance has transcended races.

He also set up Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices.

The preacher also launched a free ambulance and hearse van service for those who cannot afford to hire such services.