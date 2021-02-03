Former Malaysian MMA champion continues to feed strays in Sabah despite being jobless (VIDEO)

AJ Lias Mansor has been jobless since September last following the closure of his bodybuilding centre in Kota Kinabalu but that did not stop him from helping strays. — Picture from Facebook/ AJ ‘Pyro’ Lias

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Former professional boxer AJ Lias Mansor may be jobless now following the closure of his bodybuilding centre in September but that is not stopping him from feeding strays in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The 46-year-old told local daily China Press that he started feeding the strays following the enforcement of the movement control order last March as he saw many of them were left with no food.

AJ said he loved animals since young and could not see them suffering.

“My family are staunch Muslims but fortunately they did not object me to helping strays,” he said.

Prior to his daily feedings in Kota Kinabalu, AJ said he would feed strays that he came across during his visits to foreign countries when participating in championships.

“Whenever I go overseas, I will bring along pet food so that I can feed strays that I come across,” said the former mixed martial arts champion.

Due to his routine in feeding the strays, which does come rain or shine, AJ said the dogs and cats that he fed would be waiting for him even before he reached them.

“There are many strays around us. You can not like them but please do not hurt them,” he said, adding that he spent between RM300 and RM400 weekly to feed the strays.

Those who wish to support AJ’s feeding can contact him at 010-9317869.