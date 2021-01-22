Cat interrupts Malaysian woman midway through TV interview, social media amused with feline’s timing

Cat to the rescue! Never say you're bored in front of your cat. — Screenshot via Twitter/@soyoulikeart

PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — Cats just love attention.

One Malaysian cat epitomised this as it jumped at the opportunity to get its “15 minutes of fame” while its owner was being interviewed by a broadcast journalist for TV.

Twitter user and calligraphist @soyoulikeart uploaded a video yesterday of how her cat conveniently jumped into-frame while she was recording an interview with a local TV station.

“We were recording and then ” she said in the post.

It was doubly ironic as the cat jumped onto the table — right in front of the camera — just as its owner was talking about “how bored she was”.

Somewhat taken aback, the Twitter user paused and let out a little laugh as she didn’t quite know what to do before the reporter casually removed the feline from the table.

She even exposed the suspect later on in the Twitter thread as the cat and its parents were comfortably seated around her.

@soyoulikeart also said in the thread that her cat had been watching her the whole time she was being interviewed before it made its appearance.

Her post has since garnered over 350,000 views and 17,000 likes since it was uploaded yesterday, as many social media users were in hysterics over her cat’s antics.

Many users said that the cat just wanted to be on TV too and took its chance to enjoy the limelight, while others were particularly amazed at how perfectly timed the jump was.

Social media users were thoroughly entertained by the Twitter user’s cat making its TV appearance. — Screenshot via Twitter/@soyoulikeart

“Cats have this weird habit of not being able to look at people sitting quietly. They will start disturbing soon after,” wrote one user.

“The moment it heard you say you were bored it came to save the situation,” wrote another.

Some users also noted that the cat still “made a scene” in its few seconds in the spotlight, as it managed to push down a file while being carried away.