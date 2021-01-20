Penang chef selling home-cooked food from RM2.50 with RM1 delivery charge for extra income after pay cut

Restaurant assistant head chef M. Ganesan started selling home-cooked food after he was asked to take a pay cut following the enforcement of the movement control order in Penang. — Picture courtesy of M. Ganesan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — M. Ganesan had just been working at a restaurant in Beach Street, Penang as an assistant head chef for five months when the movement control order (MCO) was enforced in the state.

As a result, the 23-year-old was asked by his employer to reduce his working days to three times weekly and also to take a pay cut.

Rather than dwell in his sorrow, Ganesan decided to start selling home-cooked food that he made while waiting for everything to return to normal.

M. Ganesan sells his food from as low as RM2.50 while the delivery charge is RM1 within a 10-kilometre radius. — Picture courtesy of M. Ganesan

He sells his food from as low as RM2.50 while the delivery charge is RM1 within a 10-kilometre radius.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Ganesan said he started his business yesterday selling nasi lemak.

“As my menu changes on the days I am open for order, those who want to order from me can call or message me,” he said, adding that his menu would be local dishes.

While he knows how to cook Western dishes too, Ganesan said he could not sell the food now as he does not have the required ingredients at his home in Datuk Keramat.

“But my family and I are planning to open a shop after the MCO is lifted. Hopefully I can prepare Western dishes then,” he added.

Delivery for Ganesan’s food starts at 9am.

To order, call or message him at 013-5681517 or 016-2574302.