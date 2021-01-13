Malaysians out in full force on eve of MCO, social media reacts (VIDEO)

Roads across several states faced severe traffic congestion last night. ― Picture via Facebook/Glenda Chang

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 ― The announcement of the second movement control order (MCO) left many Malaysians scrambling to get their affairs in order or just a last dine-in before the two-week restrictions are put in place.

Roads and highways in several states reported bumper to bumper traffic as many people hit the road for one last night before the stroke of midnight.

Social media users from around the country uploaded countless images and videos online of the MCO eve traffic jams.

heavy traffic jam hours ahead of total lockdown (mco 2.0) pic.twitter.com/JNWMV45aMo — rads | mco 2.0 🐼 (@doeiradar) January 12, 2021

Golden Screen Cinemas’ popular social media page even poked fun at the road situation yesterday, with its cheeky “jam” post.

While some saw the funnier side of things, many social media users were quick to voice their displeasure with the pre-MCO wanderers.

“By looking at the traffic today, it feels like MCO has become another Malaysian festivity. Fireworks at midnight and people wishing ‘Happy MCO!’. Laughing but crying,” wrote one user.

Another social media user even joked that everyone turned into a “Cinderella” as they had to rush home before midnight strikes.

One user uploaded a parody of a Hari Raya song to his Facebook page, which read “Happy MCO 2.0” as he joked about how the traffic on the roads resembled the usual “balik kampung” traffic during festive holidays.

“The roads are really jammed up. Is tomorrow Hari Raya or MCO?” said the user in the post.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Monday that the MCO will be enforced in several states including Selangor, Penang, Melaka, Johor and Sabah from January 13 to January 26.

Yesterday, however, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to a state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of the Covid-19 virus subsides.