How fashion brought positivity to Gen Z during the pandemic

Gen Z spent money on clothes to bring joy and positivity to their lives in 2020. ― Getty Images via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 19 ― Generation Z sought solace in shopping ― no doubt online ― as a means to bring a touch of positivity to their lives in 2020, preferring to invest in fashion over entertainment and even social media.

Despite stores being shut, young people around the age of 20 turned to fashion to bring joy to their lives in 2020. According to photo editing app VSCO's 2020 Year in Review report, focusing specifically on Generation Z, 59 per cent of those polled said that they spent money on clothes to find more joy or positivity in this year like no other.

Clothing comes just behind food in the list (65 per cent), and ahead of skincare products (57 per cent) ― the top three most popular choices. Next come entertainment or streaming services (44 per cent), tech gadgets (42 per cent), day trips with friends (36 per cent), activities at home (34 per cent) and social media apps (30 per cent).

Creativity helped keep Gen Z going this year too. In fact, 34 per cent of those polled said that finding ways to be creative was most important in helping them get through 2020. Social connections were significant for this generation too, with almost a third of those polled (32 per cent) saying that finding ways to stay connected with family and friends was important during this difficult year. To a lesser extent, self-care (19 per cent) and being politically active (14 per cent) also helped.

Fenty strikes a chord with Gen Z

Rihanna's Fenty brand topped the list of fashion and beauty brands Gen Z think are the most inclusive and representative (44 per cent), followed by the singer's lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty (29 per cent) and Aerie (28 per cent). Rihanna's Fenty also takes third place in the fashion labels and beauty brands Gen Z considers the most sustainable or good for the environment (8 per cent), behind Milk Beauty (9 per cent) and Glossier (11 per cent).

When asked which beauty and fashion items they couldn't live without in 2020, the top answers were moisturiser (44 per cent), face wash (43 per cent) and face masks (23 per cent).

Taken from the VSCO 2020 Year in Review report, the poll surveyed over 1,000 respondents aged between 14 to 25 worldwide in November 2020.

The full report is available here. ― AFP-Relaxnews