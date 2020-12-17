Shopping malls across Malaysia get into the Christmas spirit with festive decorations, charitable acts

A general view of Christmas decorations at Pavilion shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Shopping malls throughout the country are putting their best foot forward to transport visitors to a winter wonderland for Christmas.

Some have gone all out to recreate Europe’s charming holiday markets while others are doing their part to help Malaysians give back to the community by lending a helping hand to those in need.

Whether it’s through donating blood or buying a grocery care package for a B40 family, these initiatives are great reminders that Christmas is a time of giving.

Here are some Christmas shopping mall decorations this year.

The Gardens Mall

A classic 1965 Austin Mini Pickup is just one of several vintage cars on display at the mall. — Picture courtesy of The Gardens Mall

To soothe the wanderlust of many due to travel restrictions, The Gardens Mall is ready to whisk shoppers away with a wintry Euro-cosmopolitan city atmosphere.

Visitors can stroll through a quaint market street decked out with twinkly lights greeted by vintage cars.

There’s also a Christmas Community Pantry for shoppers to donate groceries to feed the needy.

The mall has collaborated with Pertiwi Soup Kitchen to come up with pre-selected grocery items for B40 recipients who will receive two bags of rice, soy sauce, sugar, salt, sardines, and other dried goods at an estimated price of RM127 per set.

Mesra Mall Terengganu

Come sit with me: Mesra Mall Terengganu’s resident snowman is ready to receive guests. — Picture courtesy of Mesra Mall Terengganu

Simple yet beautiful, shoppers get to chill with a snowman and join in on the mall’s Santa Walkabout where he will be handing out candies from 3pm to 5pm on Christmas Day.

Berjaya Times Square

Shoppers pose with the giant red and gold baubles at Berjaya Times Square’s concourse. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Berjaya Times Square is keeping things regal and classic with a gold and red theme for this year’s Christmas décor.

Patrons will love the massive standalone Christmas tree and the giant baubles that not only adorn the tree’s foot but hang festively from the ceiling.

Sunway Malls

Do your good deed for the year by donating blood to save lives at any of the malls under Sunway Malls. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

In the spirit of giving back, all seven malls under Sunway will be carrying out a blood donation drive to save lives and increase supply for the national blood bank.

Sunway Malls is targeting a total of 5,000 blood donations before the year ends and is working with various hospitals and medical facilities to achieve this.

It’s a worthy cause that truly reflects Sunway Malls’ ‘Blessed Christmas’ theme for what has been a challenging year.

The malls are Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity, Sunway Putra, Sunway Carnival, Sunway Giza, Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Sunway Citrine Hub.

Fahrenheit88

Some 150 creations by Malaysian designer Datuk Bernard Chandran are being showcased in an exhibition that’s free of charge. — Picture courtesy of Fahrenheit88

Combining style and the holidays, Fahrenheit88 is hosting a fashion exhibition Bernard Chandran Dreams & Reality to celebrate Malaysian fashion designer Datuk Bernard Chandran’s 34 years in the business.

Featuring some 150 creations showcased in over 60 rooms, the exhibition is open to the public and is free of charge from now until January 5.

IPC Shopping Centre

Tomte’s Holiday Workshop brings Malaysians a Swedish-inspired holiday experience. — Picture courtesy of IPC Shopping Centre

Malaysians might not be able to travel abroad to experience a white Christmas, so IPC Shopping Centre has brought a piece of Sweden with Tomte’s Holiday Workshop.

A Swedish-inspired holiday experience awaits visitors with a weekend holiday market, shopping delights and exclusive rewards from now until January 3.

The perfect time to give back to the community, IPC is also running a blood donation drive from December 29 to January 3 (10am to 4pm) in support of University Malaya Medical Centre.

Ipoh Parade Mall

Get ready for a sparkly Christmas celebration at Ipoh Parade Mall in Ipoh. — Picture courtesy of Ipoh Parade Mall

Visitors to the Ipoh mall will be greeted by sparkly silver and gold baubles, reindeers and a grove of golden Christmas trees at the atrium.

Ipoh Parade advertising and promotions assistant manager Lim Huey Tyng said the purpose of the theme was to spread joy and sprinkle a glimmer of hope to the people amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite the shadow of the pandemic that hangs heavy over this year’s festivities, we want to encourage the public to continue to persevere and to trust that better days are ahead,” said Lim.

In conjunction with the Yuletide season, the mall has also lined up a series of activities on December 19 and 20.

Among them are an Arts and Crafts Workshop, a Mascot Party, Gingerbread Man Cookies Baking Workshop, Station Games and Spin and Win Contest.

Dance enthusiasts can also drop by the mall on both days for the Christmas Hip Hop Dance as well as Latin and Salsa Fusion dance performances.

To add to the festive cheer, shoppers can redeem a set of Christmas teacups from now until January 1 when they spend a minimum of RM118 in a maximum of two receipts.

Lim also assured mall visitors that all health precautions will be undertaken.

“We are fully aware of the collective concern surrounding crowds during festivals like this, but we will take every precaution so that everyone can celebrate Christmas at Ipoh Parade safely,” said Lim, reminding shoppers to adhere to the SOPs.