MR.DIY, MR.TOY and MR.DOLLAR celebrate opening of 46 new stores nationwide with freebies for customers

There will be a total of 32 MR.DIY stores opening for business at the end of the week. — Picture via MR.DIY website

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — MR.DIY is set to open 46 new MR.DIY, MR.TOY and MR.DOLLAR stores across 10 states at the end of this week.

To celebrate the simultaneous grand openings across the country, the home improvement retailer is set to give back to its loyal customers.

The grand openings across the country will take place for three days from Dec 18 to 20. — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

“Despite the challenging situation, we are fortunate enough to open 46 new stores simultaneously for the group’s three brands across Malaysia. This is MR.DIY’s third time organising store grand openings nationwide,” said MR.DIY’s marketing vice president Andy Chin in a press statement.

“Our previous grand openings in July and September were received well by customers and we want to keep the same momentum going for this third grand opening by supporting our fellow Malaysians in their time of need.

“As an appreciation to our loyal customers, we are giving away loads of free gifts worth more than RM1,500,000 for our customers to enjoy.”

You can check out the list of MR.DIY stores here. — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

He also said customers can be rest assured that the grand openings nationwide would adhere to the health guidelines and SOPs set by the government.

The grand opening of the MR.DIY, MR.TOY and MR.DOLLAR stores will take place from December 18 to 20, with more than 50,500 free gifts up for grabs.

The freebies include pillows, rainbow umbrellas and classic umbrellas from MR.DIY, dinosaur plush toys, doctor playsets and kitchen playsets from MR.TOY and 3-in-1 Milo packs and Koko Krunch cereal from MR.DOLLAR.

To win some of these prizes you will have to spend a minimum of RM30 in a single receipt at any one of the new stores between 10am to 10pm.

You can stand a chance to win some of the cool prizes from MR.TOY and MR.DOLLAR as well. — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

The stores are located in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Perak, Perlis, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Sarawak.

There will also be a limit to 400 redemptions of these items per day during the three-day grand opening period, with only one item given away per redemption.

“We are committed to continuously bringing more value and convenience to our customers nationwide by offering them great value-for-money products,” said Chin.

“I’m excited to welcome everyone to visit our new stores to join the grand opening event, as these rewards are for them.”