Syed Saddiq to open Santan franchise, teases new campaign to help SMEs

Former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announces his business venture with Santan. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced that he is a proud business partner of AirAsia Bhd’s food and beverage brand, Santan.

The Muar MP took to Facebook to share the news, saying that he will be partnering up with Santan restaurant at 163 Retail Park in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

He said he had been planning to open up his own business for a while now, focused on one with potential in employing youths.

Syed Saddiq said he chose Santan not just for their popularity but also because they actively promoted local cuisines and focused on helping out locals.

“Santan is a well known brand in Malaysia and they’re actively promoting local cuisines such as the Nasi Lemak Pak Nasser and Nasi Ayam Uncle Chin.

“Santan has also shown great support to the locals who have lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

My first business journey! Say hi to Santan 163 Retail Park! Sebenarnya dah lama saya nak buka perniagaan sendiri tapi... Posted by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on Monday, December 14, 2020

Syed Saddiq also took the chance to tease his upcoming campaign with the hashtag #SADDIQsapotLOKAL on his post.

Although the campaign is still in early stages, Syed did give a sneak peek as to what to expect on his next campaign.

“I’m also planning to launch the #SADDIQsapotLOKAL campaign.

“The campaign involves me offering myself to become a business partner to small and medium businesses out there.”

“This campaign will focus on providing job and business opportunities to the youth,” he said in the post.

Syed Saddiq’s post garnered over 7,000 likes with comments from social media users congratulating him and wishing him success on his business venture.

Santan is named after Air Asia’s in-flight menu which has won the hearts of loyal fans since its launch in 2015.

After opening their first outlet at Midvalley Megamall in December last year, the Santan restaurant now has seven outlets across the Klang Valley with 163 Retail Park in Mont Kiara being the latest.