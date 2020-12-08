Ebit Lew reaches out to resilient elderly FoodPanda delivery driver who lost her job during the MCO

Motivational speaker and preacher, Ustaz Ebit Lew came to the aid of the elderly FoodPanda woman whose photos have been circulating around social media recently. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, December 8 — A few photos of an elderly woman in a pink FoodPanda t-shirt and face mask while looking at her phone which circulated on social media. touched the hearts of many social media users.

Among them is motivational speaker and preacher, Ustaz Ebit Lew who is known for his many charitable deeds.

Lew went a step further and managed to track down the woman to give her aid, and shared the story on his Facebook page where he shed some light on the woman's background as well.

Sayu sebak tengok auntie christine ti, chinese kl. Sampai jer tadi terus berbual dengan aunty ni di bus stop. Terus... Posted by Ebit Lew on Monday, 7 December 2020

The woman, Christine Ti, used to be a writer for an English magazine before she lost her job in the early days of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

She then decided to work as a FoodPanda delivery driver using her old Perodua Kancil.

“I’ve helped repair her Kancil,” shared Lew.

“The car is 25 years old and I help by replacing the tires with some new ones and maintenance services.

“I also gave her some spending money and later I’m going to see her house as I heard that it was leaking and damaged,” Lew said in the post.

Voicing his amazement at Ti’s spirit and resilience also said that Ti had just lost her mother recently and she’s living with a next of kin.

Ti also told Lew that she’s happy with her current job as the community has been kind to her and there was no workplace politics.