Malaysian social media users rally to Perak musician’s aid with plans to host online concert

Endang stopped performing professionally a few years ago so that she could care for her parents and children. — Picture via Youtube/Endang Hyder

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — The story of music instructor Endang Hyder and her bid to sell her prized violin to take care of her family has tugged at the heartstrings of Malaysians who have stepped in to help out.

Endang, 34, uploaded a post on her social media accounts two days ago, looking for interested buyers for her high-end German violin to raise funds for her father's care and to support her family.

Salam, I've asked alot from https://t.co/7rnKSwoozr & currently ayah lost his other leg & thus I need to come up with a good wheelchair since tangan ayah pun dah tak berfungsi dengan baik. I will let go my violin below the asking price, I just ask please help me to get a buyer. pic.twitter.com/VL5lokVzkS — Endang Hyder (@EndangHyder) November 16, 2020

After her story was highlighted in Malay Mail, Malaysian social media users were quick to offer to help Endang not only raise the funds needed, but also keep her beloved violin.

One user, Hazel Sia, was keen on lending a helping hand and suggested an idea for the violinist to host an online concert — with social media users paying to watch her perform.

Sia told Malay Mail in an interview that she empathised with Endang’s situation, and said that she was eager to do more than just wish her the best of luck.

“I was very moved when I read about her. I could just feel that she has so much love for her father. That really touched me,” said the 52-year-old.

“I can understand what she’s going through. I’ve been through similar circumstances. So instead of just being another social media user who says nice words, I wanted to take action.”

Sia then worked on getting in touch in Endang and proposed the idea to host an online concert to her.

Sia said that Endang liked the idea and agreed to play her violin for social media users via an online concert on December 13.

Dear Malaysians, I have got in touch with Ms Endang, our talented violinist who wants to sell her violin to support her... Posted by Hazel Sia on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

“The time is not fixed yet. It will probably be in the late afternoon around 4pm or 5pm and we’re planning on streaming it online on either Facebook or Youtube.

“Everyone can watch it and if you are willing or able to help more, then you can buy a ticket for RM10. If we can get 2,000 people, then that would be enough for her to reach her goal.”

Sia added that she could use help with the tech side of things and has welcomed willing volunteers to contact her if they are willing to help set things up for Endang’s online concert.

Sia also said that with her experience, working as a career consultant and corporate trainer, she was keen to aid Endang in finding a dignified way to raise the funds she needs, while utilising her special skill set at the same time.

“In my job, I actually consult a lot of people who have lost their job. So I try to teach them to be creative as there are a lot of ways to generate an income.

“If you have a skill, knowledge on a particular subject or even good experience in something — you can monetise all of that.”

With many social media users eager to watch Endang perform come next month, the violinist said that she is humbled by the response and kindness that Malaysians have shown her.

Endang worked hard to purchase her violin, and is grateful that caring Malaysians are trying to help her keep it. — Picture courtesy of Endang Hyder

“I’m more than overwhelmed and excited. Now, I think I will be able to keep my violin and help my dad with his needs,” said Endang.

“This will also help make sure I have enough to prepare food for the needs of my family for the next 12 months.”

The mother-of-three, who hails from Perak, added that if she is able to raise the amount she needs for her family, she can hopefully attempt to expand her Youtube channel.

“I’m very grateful for everyone’s kindness. Hopefully, with the decreased burden on our financial situation, it will give me more time to prepare and generate my Youtube content — so I can have a passive income from it.”

Endang, whose real name is Ell Zain Hyder, also said that she enjoys playing classical and tango music, and looks forward to playing one of her favourite songs, Libertango by Astor Piazzola, for viewers during her online concert next month.

