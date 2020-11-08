Farewell Gli, famed feline of Hagia Sophia mosque

Gli the cat of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, a Unesco World Heritage Site which was a Byzantine cathedral before it was converted into a mosque and currently a museum, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, July 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, Nov 8 — The world-famous feline who made Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia her own is now part of the history of the iconic mosque, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Hagia Sophia’s cat Gli, who was being treated at a private veterinary clinic (Istanbul’s) Levent (district) since September 24, unfortunately passed away due to her old age,” Ali Yerlikaya, mayor of the Turkish metropolis, said on Twitter.

“We will never forget you, Gli,” said Yerlikaya, posting a photograph of the cat, saying he was “deeply saddened.”

Earlier this year, as Hagia Sophia transitioned from a museum back to a mosque, Gli was unaffected by the hubbub. The architectural treasure was her home always, a point officials were quick to confirm.

Friday prayers July 24 in Hagia Sophia marked the first Muslim acts of worship there in 86 years.

Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934 — nearly 500 years — and most recently as a museum for 86 years.

And for the last several years, it served as a home to Gli, who will not be forgotten in the stately structure. — Bernama