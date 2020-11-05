Penang woman praised for helping food delivery rider caught in the rain

The food delivery rider checking on the food at before handing the order over to the customer. — Picture via Facebook/ Kian Kee Teh

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — A woman in Penang won praise from social media users after she went out of her way to help a food delivery rider who was caught in heavy rain while on his way to send food to a customer.

Taking to her Facebook, Kian Kee Teh said she spotted the rider squatting by the roadside at Seri Tanjung Pinang on Tuesday.

- Pls appreciate your delivery rider - 今天留在公司到8点多才回家，去到island plaza那里下大雨，打电话和老公讲不如我去tesco 打包晚餐so that 我不用淋雨 😏 Fyi...

“I switched on my hazard lights and went over to him. A closer inspection found that the rider was actually checking on the food.”

“In my heart I was thinking why he bothered about the food in such weather,” she wrote, adding that she quickly went to her car to get an umbrella to protect him from the rain.

Seeing the strap holding close the food warmer was damaged, she asked the rider where the drop-off point was, and offered to help transport the food in her car, as he led the way to his destination on his motorcycle.

Luckily, none of the food was damaged. — Photo via Facebook/ Kian Kee Teh

Upon arriving at the destination, the delivery rider checked the food to ensure none of it was damaged.

“I also decided to stay back with him in case the customer scolded him so that I could help to explain the situation.”

While waiting for the customer to claim the food, Teh said she also passed the delivery rider a towel to dry himself.

After delivering the food to the customer, Teh and the rider parted ways.

“I did ask him whether he was returning home after this delivery but he said he still needs to make other deliveries.”

Teh's post had since received 16,000 reactions and had been shared 3,800 times.