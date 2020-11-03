Yayasan Sime Darby gives RM1.37m worth of aid amidst third wave of Covid-19 pandemic

(From left to right) Medical assitant Asyraf, staff nurse Malik and medical assistant Zulimie from Hospital Semporna receiving patient monitors from Yayasan Sime Darby. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan Sime Darby

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — In response to the third wave of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) has amplified their support to those who are severely impacted by the pandemic.

YSD, with the support of Sime Darby Berhad (SDB) and Sime Darby Plantation (SDP) has committed RM1.37 million for 11 aid initiatives in Sabah which is the worst-hit state in the most recent wave.

YSD which has been mobilising response efforts since October 9 has been helping the state to regain control of the situation.

Yayasan Sime Darby had also provided food assistance worth RM14,500 to 120 underprivileged families from Sabah’s Pulau Selakan and Pulau Maiga. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan Sime Darby

The efforts were carried out in partnership with organisations such as Hospital Semporna, Hospital Tawau, Hospital Sandakan, Klinik Kesihatan Sandakan and Mercy Malaysia.

“Medical frontliners and vulnerable groups in Sabah’s three east coast districts are feeling the crippling effects of the third wave where we see unprecedented infection rates since the country began grappling with the pandemic.”

“We learned that our support was critical to ease the burden of Hospital Tawau which shares resources with Hospital Semporna as the latter has no capacity to treat severe Covid-19 patients.”

“Both Hospital Tawau and Hospital Sandakan had to also set up new treatment and quarantine areas to accommodate the increasing number of patients,” said YSD chief executive officer, Yatela Zainal Abidin.

Through a collaboration with SDP, YSD has provided medical equipment and food items worth RM544,520 to 283 frontliners and patients at Hospital Semporna.

Medical equipment included transport ventilators, defibrillators, patient monitors, closed suction sets and other medical equipment.

They also provided RM242,420 in aid to 500 frontliners and patients in Hospital Tawau which includes dry food assistance, a disaster tent and medical equipment such as oxygen regulators, cardiac monitor and more.

A sum of RM244,850 worth of medical equipment which included personal protective equipment (PPE), powered air purifying respirators and food assistance were provided to Hospital Sandakan through a collaboration with SDB.

YSD and SDB was also able to provide RM314,000 worth of PPE to 700 frontliners in Klinik Kesihatan Sandakan to help expand their community testing which can reach up to 200 to 500 individuals daily.

A total of 120 underprivileged families from Sabah’s Pulau Selakan and Pulau Maiga have received food assistance worth RM14,500.

Yayasan Sime Darby’s project partners and committed amount since March this year. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan Sime Darby

Besides that, YSD and SDP had also collaborated with NGO, OKU Sentral in dedicating RM105,500 in food items and hygiene kits to 700 underprivileged families in red zone areas within Klang Valley.

Transportation aid amounting to RM56,250 was also provided to Mercy Malaysia to ensure the timely deployment of volunteers and distribution of PPE and food assistance across Malaysia.

Since March this year, YSD has committed more than RM7.8 million in emergency response initiatives which has benefited 7,200 B40 families, 1,428 Orang Asli households, 12,750 students and 5,016 frontliners as well as persons under investigations.

“Our relief efforts, in collaboration with so many of our cherished partners, aim to support Malaysia’s frontliners who continue to provide essential services, medical or otherwise, patients, as well as communities and individuals whose resources and livelihoods have been deeply impacted by the pandemic.”

“For as long as help is needed, we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the needs of those within vulnerable communities are met,” said YSD chairman Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Jaafar.