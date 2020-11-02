Visa developing web game to educate Malaysian youth on financial literacy

Visa is developing a financial web game to help educate young Malaysians on financial literacy. — Picture courtesy of Visa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Digital payment pioneer, Visa, has announced that it is developing a financial web game to educate young Malaysians on how to make informed financial decisions.

Derived from the international code for Malaysian Ringgit, Mind Your Ringgit (MYR) is a one-year, simulation-based game where players will have to make financial decisions based from real life events scenarios that were recreated by the game.

Aligned with the National Strategy for Financial Literacy 2019-2023, the game aims to challenge Malaysians youth on managing finances while teaching them financial concepts and understanding the consequences of their decisions.

The game incorporates a variety of financial themes which includes digital payments, financial scams, insurance, investments and more.

The financial literacy efforts is driven by the Financial Education Network and co-chaired by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

Mind Your Ringgit is also part of Malaysia's Financial Literacy Month 2020.

“At Visa, we have been focused on promoting the importance of financial literacy for many years now, including partnerships with Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit (AKPK), who is also a member of the Financial Education Network.

“Mind Your Ringgit is a creative way that adopts a digital approach towards helping young Malaysians learn how to balance their money, health, and happiness based on real-life scenarios,” said the Visa Country Manager for Malaysia, Ng Kong Boon.

Meanwhile, according to the AKPK Chief Executive Officer, Azaddin Ngah Tasir, the financial web game is part of its effort to create a financially savvy society especially among young adults.

“Visa’s Mind Your Ringgit, a financial web game, targeted to enhance the financial literacy level among the youth, is deemed aptly and timely.

“The situation has now become even more challenging due to the unprecedented pandemic Covid-19 that warrants behavioural changes and new ways of doing things in adapting to the new norm,” Azaddin said.

The demo version of the financial web game will be launched today in a pilot test to a closed group of selected Malaysians.

Participants who are selected will be playing the demo game and they are required to provide feedback on the content.

Mind Your Ringgit will be made available to the public early next year.