Cuteness overload: 3 Malayan tiger cubs finally available for viewing at Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (VIDEO)

Puntum, Teja and Bayu will be available for public viewing from October 20-25, 2020 at the Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (TZNS). — Picture courtesy of TZNS

TAIPING, Oct 20 — Those wanting to view the three Malayan tiger cubs can do so at the Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (TZNS) from today until Sunday.

A Taiping Municipal Council spokesman said the cubs — Puntum, Teja and Bayu — would be released for two hours daily in their enclosure with their mother, Baby.

“They are available for viewing from 9am to 11am,” said the spokesman.

According to the spokesman, the release served as an early introduction for Baby and her cubs to let them adapt to the surrounding.

“Once they show good response, the zoo will release them for longer hours,” she added, noting that the cubs, now six months old, were suitable to be placed in the enclosure.

The birth of the cubs was announced by the zoo on May 1 after the safe delivery of the cubs by one-year-old Baby on April 12, with the trio weighing in between 700 grammes and 900 grammes.

The cubs mark the fourth birth of Malayan tigers at the zoo since 2009, with the zoo now housing a total of eight tigers in total including the three cubs.