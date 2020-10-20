Celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew delivers water to Batu Caves residents hit by shortage

One of the water tankers used for distribution at Batu Caves on October 19, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — As many in the Klang Valley await for their taps to flow once again, celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has reached out to residents in Batu Caves by sending two water tanker trucks.

Expressing sadness over the water supply disruption affecting 686 areas, Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew @ Lew Yun Pau shared on his Facebook that he and his team began water distribution at 10pm yesterday night.

“Until now we have yet to complete our task of distributing the water,” he shared in the post this morning.

Lew said he bought mineral water for his family when taps ran dry.

“But I started thinking about people outside. Many started queuing for water. The most saddening was seeing old uncles and aunties needing water.

“Some I asked the youths to help me distribute. There are also small children coming for water. Maybe for cooking and drinking. Ya Allah. Help all states with water problems and ease their journey.”

Before ending the post, Lew said many that sought help. included dialysis centres and clinics.

Known for his charitable deeds, Lew’s efforts include Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices as a way of giving back to the community, and has since opened 10 branches across the Klang Valley.

In July, Lew launched a free ambulance and hearse van service for those who could not afford to hire such services.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has announced that water supply wo;; gradually resume from 8am today following the water treatment operation at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants (LRA) beginning 6pm today.