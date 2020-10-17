Haute couture at fast fashion prices? Look no further than virtual clothing

The 'Million Dollar' look from digital fashion brand, Republiqe. ― Picture courtesy of Republiqe via AFP

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 ― Fancy slipping into a million-dollar dress for the modest sum of £65 (approx. RM348.50)? It doesn't sound possible, but Singapore-based luxury label Republiqe may have the solution with its virtual haute couture clothing. The concept will no doubt be completely lost on some people ― and that's fine ― but then they're almost certainly not online content creators glued to social media 24 hours a day. So could this economical and sustainable innovation gain ground as a new way of shopping?

While many ready-to-wear brands are trying to reinvent themselves ― notably embracing environmental issues and digital lifestyles ― others stand out completely with their innovative, almost futuristic offers. One such brand is Republiqe, a 100 per cent digital clothing brand that only sells virtual luxury clothing. And if, for the moment, that seems completely crazy ― or even pointless ― to some people, for others, this could prove to be much more than just a passing trend in the long term.

How does it work?

This digital brand offers a taste of luxury at an affordable price, selling styles first designed in 2D then finalized via a 3D fashion tailoring platform. To slip into these garments (virtually), you simply upload a high-resolution photo of yourself, add a style to the basket then pay for your order like at any other online store. Once you've done that, a digital tailoring team fit the creation to your photo, making you into the belle (or beau) of the ball, ready to bag loads of likes on social media.

As well as giving more people the opportunity to strut their stuff on Instagram in haute couture gowns ― without having to shell out a year's salary ― the concept can also help shoppers reduce their environmental impact. Be done with outfits that end up abandoned at the back of the closet, as you can now build a virtual wardrobe with a minimal environmental footprint. What more could you ask for ... apart, perhaps, from the ability to buy clothes for real life. In fact, you have to admit that this innovation is currently only really suited to influencers ― generally Gen Zers ― who would no longer need to borrow, get given or buy outfits for their daily snaps. Still, that's already a start!

A million dollar outfit

One of the many options on the virtual shopping site is the “Million Dollar” look, featuring a nude mini-dress embellished with diamonds and silver details, a corset, diamond encrusted gloves, iridescent glasses, and matching embellished footwear. All of which is yours for just under US$85.

Republiqe offers other clothing styles too ― no less stylish, but perhaps a little more suitable for day-to-day virtual life. Options include paper bag pants, blazers, trench coats, biker jackets, T-shirts, corsets, various dresses and a selection of accessories. A plethora of possibilities for expanding your digital wardrobe responsibly and without breaking the bank. ― AFP-Relaxnews