Swedish YouTuber Simone Giertz builds photo booth where dogs can snap ‘selfies’ for treats (VIDEO)

The creative invention lets Giertz’s dog practise her selfie skills. — Screengrab from YouTube/Simone Giertz

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — Swedish YouTuber and inventor Simone Giertz has created an adorable photo booth which rewards her dog with treats for taking “selfies.”

Giertz, who once called herself the “Queen of S****y Robots”, explained how she came up with the invention in a YouTube video posted to her channel yesterday.

The Los Angeles-based creator initially wanted to train her pet Scraps to scroll on a smartphone and take a selfie but the dog’s paws turned out to be too unwieldy for a touchscreen.

Giertz, who is a former engineering physics student, then devised another method that involved Scraps pushing a pedal wired up to a camera and treat dispenser.

“She goes in there and there’s a little pedal she can push with her paw.

“It triggers a camera and a treat dispenser. She gets a treat, I get a photo, and everyone’s happy,” Giertz said in her video.

The photo booth is made up of thousands of Lego bricks with a cute sign at the entrance to welcome its four-legged customers.

Scraps was a natural at posing and her photogenic nature had her owner gushing over the success of the experiment.

“That was offensively cute. I didn’t know I had it in me,” Giertz said.

She shared some of Scrap’s best “selfies” on Twitter and her post has gotten over 17,000 retweets so far.

I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw pic.twitter.com/lpFTVZFlId — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020

YouTube commenters couldn’t help but go “aww” at Scraps in the photo booth and thanked Giertz for sharing her creative inventions online.

“Okay, this project is cute as heck,” said one person.

“Let’s be honest, we all needed this kind of positivity and wholesomeness today.

“Thank you Simone for providing it for us and definitely thank you Scraps, you’re doing a great job!” wrote another.