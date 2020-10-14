Malaysians ‘bid’ for minister’s home decorations during Covid-19 briefing

Malaysians 'bid' for Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob‘s home decor items during the minister's briefing on Covid-19. —Photo via Facebook/ Ismail Sabri Yaakob

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Malaysians never disappoint when it comes to being creative and humourous.

During Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Facebook live session briefing on Covid-19 yesterday, social media users were instead focused on the background decor.

As the Minister is currently undergoing home quarantine after having attended a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Department on October 3 where fellow minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive for Covid-19, there was adequate material for countless jokes.

Facebook user Saiful Rodzali had shared screenshots of the humourous comments left by social media users during the live session.

Many started ‘bidding’ for items such as a helmet, keris, ball and other decorations,with some putting price tag estimates on items in view.

Besides the decorations, some also offered to buy the shirt that Ismail wore for its “unique design”.

Responding to the comments, Ismail through a posting on his Facebook page thanked internet users for the comments and urged everyone to stay safe.

“For those in the conditional movement control order area, adhere to the SOP that has been announced.

“Do not forget to wash your hands, wear face masks and practise social distancing,” he wrote in a post.