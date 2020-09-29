Malaysian photographer’s serene paddy field image gets love from Apple’s 23.9 million Instagram followers

Muhammad Faris said he was surprised and overwhelmed after seeing his photo on Apple’s Instagram feed. — Pictures via Instagram/farisofar

PETALING JAYA, Sept 29 — Teenage photographer Muhammad Faris Danial Mohd Faizal is on cloud nine after one of his images got reposted by Apple on Instagram.

The 19-year-old told mStar that he was livestreaming himself playing video games on Facebook when he realised that his photo had been shared by Apple to its 23.9 million followers.

His serene image, which depicts a paddy field in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, was taken on the last day of a family vacation last July.

“Apple shared my photo at one in the morning. Even though Apple had notified me via email on September 15 that they were going to repost my photo, I was still surprised and overwhelmed.

“Many people have said that the sunset in Sabak Bernam is beautiful. While I was there, I saw some potential for an interesting photo at around 6.30 in the evening,” said Muhammad Faris, who used an iPhone XR to capture the shot.

The budding graphic design student, who was born in Pahang and raised in Kuala Lumpur, hopes that his photo can convey the calm atmosphere of life outside a metropolis.

“You could hear the wind blow through this paddy field.

“It was relaxing to hear the birds chirping and frogs croaking, an entirely different environment than I’m used to in the city,” he said in Apple’s caption.

Muhammad Faris began delving into photography at the age of 16 and has been practising it as a hobby ever since.

However, he’s open to pursuing his craft as a career and often spends his free time learning more about photography and honing his skills.

“I don’t limit myself when it comes to genres of photography. I’ve experimented with everything including nature photography, portraits, urban photography, and more.

“My friends shared tips with me at the beginning and I continued by doing self-study and learning from other photographers.

“The only photography buffs in my family are me and my mum. My mother even used to attend photography classes 10 years ago.”