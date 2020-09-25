A father’s love: Doting dad saves trashed teddy in Putrajaya

Local businessman, Azri Walter stumbled upon a man carrying a huge teddy bear while on his way to his office in Putrajaya. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Azri Walter

KUALA LUMPUR, September 25 — What appeared to make for an amusing image of a man and an oversized teddy bear on a motorcycle, quickly became a tear jerking testimony of a father’s love.

Last Tuesday, businessman Azri Walter chanced upon a man carrying the huge teddy bear on his motorcycle at a traffic light in Presint 3, while on the way to work in Putrajaya.

Curious and amused, he snapped a photo of the man from behind before engaging with the man in the absence of traffic.

“While waiting for the green light, I rolled down my window and asked him ‘Hi bang, where are you heading and what do you have there with you? Can I take some photos?” Azri told Malay Mail.

The man happily replied to Azri saying that he was heading home and he had found the teddy bear in a dumpster near his workplace.

Azri asked the man whether the teddy bear is for his child, to which he fell silent before saying it was.

“So the man started explaining to me that the reason he’s bringing the teddy bear home is because previously his child has asked him for a similar looking teddy bear.

“It’s not that he couldn’t afford it, but the price of the teddy bear is too expensive and he felt that the money could be spent on a week’s worth of food.”

“He also added that it was his kid’s fortune that he found the teddy bear at the dumpster and said he would clean up the teddy bear before giving it to his kid,” Azri said.

Tadi saya nak pergi ke ofis di Putrajaya. Jalan lengang waktu itu. Saya memandu sambil chill layan angin petang. Waktu... Posted by Azri Walter on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Although Azri didn’t manage to get the man’s name or background after the traffic light meeting, he was moved by the man’s story and then decided to share the story on his Facebook page.

According to Azri, the incident has impacted him as he too came from a poor family when he was growing up.

“Growing up, I often saw my dad trying to put food on the table by driving lorry.

“So when I look back at these kinds of stories, I really want to highlight to the public that even men also need appreciation too.”

“The story about the man carrying the teddy bear for his kid is the perfect analogy for the sacrifices of men,” he said.

Azri’s post has garnered over 700 likes since it was posted and has been shared over 200 times.