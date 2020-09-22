Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council launches ‘A Hundred Unsung Heroes’ campaign to pay tribute to Covid-19 frontliners

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council kicks off a national campaign to pay tribute to Covid-19 medical frontliners. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) has kicked off a national campaign themed “A Hundred Unsung Heroes” to recognise the relentless efforts of the medical frontliners

The campaign, which aims to highlight Malaysia’s unrelenting fight in combating the pandemic, will document the brave and selfless journey of 100 frontliners across the country.

It is part of a series of initiatives in the works by Malaysia Healthcare to drive trust and confidence in the healthcare infrastructure.

HMTC chief executive officer Sherene Azli said in a statement that Malaysia’s steadfast approach in managing the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the country’s healthcare infrastructure being recognised by global bodies including the World Health Organization.

“Malaysia has also been ranked as the second most successful country in managing the pandemic by Japanese think tank NLI Research Institute.

“These recognitions come at the heel of our trusted and efficient healthcare infrastructure, as well as the hard work put in by out frontliners, public officials, and hospitals,” added Sherene.

She noted that the campaign is of national importance as public and private sectors came together to showcase their support for frontliners.

“It is a look back at the historic achievement that showcases the grit and unity of ordinary Malaysians in times of crisis while highlighting our capabilities to further grow and develop our healthcare industry.”

Under this initiative, MHTC will work together with selected public and private hospitals to document the journeys of frontliners working across various sectors including diagnostics, operations and patient care.

MHTC is currently working on documenting the experiences of frontliners, with a hundred stories slated to be released by the end of the year.

The series will include tales from lab managers, clinical instructors, nurses as well as housekeeping managers.

Sharing the challenges of performing her duties during the pandemic, Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur housekeeping manager Puspalladah Suppiah said they had to double up their efforts to make sure everything was always well-maintained and kept safe.

“We had to disinfect the high-touch areas such as door handles, lift buttons and ATM machines every two hours while dressed in personal protection equipment, and this is a tremendous task for the staff assigned.

“People were concerned, but that is where we come in and do our best to assure them that they are safe and protected,” said Puspalladah who has 23 years of experience in the hospitality and housekeeping industry.