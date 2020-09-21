‘He knew when I was down’: Pahang police tracking dog that was sergeant’s closest companion dies aged 12

Sergeant Patrick Sandai and Tho were inseparable during their operations such as in night clubs and airports. — Picture courtesy of Patrick Sandai

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — They say dogs are man’s best friend.

And in the case of Tho the labrador, he not only was a tracking dog for the police but was one of Sergeant Patrick Sandai’s companions.

The Pahang police K9 tracking dog Tho died two days ago due to old age and his death was announced poignantly in a Facebook post by the state’s criminal investigation department.

Patrick, 40, told Malay Mail that he was saddened by the death of the 12-year-old labrador.

“I had been with Tho since he was eight months old and we went for a lot of operations such as night clubs, airports, Malaysian custom checkpoints and other operations.

“One of the things that I miss about Tho is how sensitive the dog was to my feelings. Whenever I was feeling down, Tho always sat by my side and kept me company.

“Tho was especially sensitive to my feelings especially when I was sad — and the bond that we had was just so strong.”

Patrick also said that the 12-year-old dog’s health started to worsen about three months ago.

“For the past three months, I only brought Tho for his usual exercise routine and played with him, but did not bring the dog for any operations as Tho was tired and lethargic.

“And for the past three weeks, the dog’s health worsened. I had to carry Tho to make sure he ate its food as the dog just couldn’t walk as it was too weak.

“There were times where I had to even feed the labrador,” said Patrick.

Most people who commented on Facebook said that the canine’s good deeds would be cherished and remembered.

Others said that Tho was a true hero who had helped the police force with their responsibilities.