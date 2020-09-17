Kelantan teacher spends RM1,000 of own money decorating classroom to welcome students back after MCO

Students have been enjoying reading and caring for their fish in jars in the newly decorated classroom. — Picture courtesy of Syahril Faiza Zakarian

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — Kelantan primary school teacher Syahril Faiza Zakaria went the extra mile to decorate the classroom using his own personal money amounting RM1,000.

Syahril, 46, who teaches Mathematics and Music at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Tumpat 2 told Malay Mail that the classrooms were dusty and the table arrangements were disorganised after months of closure due to the movement control order (MCO).

“I wanted my students to be filled with joy just as they were before the MCO was put in place and that was why I had to decorate the classroom.

“The condition of the class was gloomy and had an uninviting ambience which prompted me to do something about it.

“A decorated classroom is definitely more cosy and welcoming and students would be attracted to come to school after their long break from the MCO,” he said.

Syahril spent a month on decorating and was also delighted to see how different the classroom looked.

Among items added include information boards about the nation’s history, culture and heritage.

A corner dedicated to Malaysia's founding fathers and information about the nation's heritage so students can be filled with pride for the country. — Picture courtesy of Syahril Faiza Zakarian

“Apart from that, I also managed to post information regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the new standard operating procedures around the classroom so that students will be more aware of the current situation.

“I also bought plush toys coupled with other items such as plants and placed it in the classroom so that the classroom would have a more vibrant and colourful feel to it.

Information and signs were also placed at every corner on fun facts about animals so that students' learning becomes easier. — Picture courtesy of Syahril Faiza Zakarian

“In another corner, I also made a fish corner where I bought fishes and placed them in jars so that students would learn to look after them by feeding them everyday.”

Syahril Faiza also said that it was important for teachers to take the first step in creating a conducive environment so that students can learn in a positive environment.