US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur honours Malaysian victims of 9/11 on 19th anniversary

The US Embassy paid tribute to three Malaysians who died in the 9/11 attacks in 2001. — Picture via Twitter/Sept11Memorial

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has honoured the three Malaysian victims who died during the 9/11 attack in New York City 19 years ago.

In a Facebook post, the embassy shared photos of the names of Vijayashanker Paramsothy, Khoo Sei Lai, and Ang Siew Nya which are etched into panels at the National September 11 Memorial.

“Today, on September 11, we remember all those who died or were injured in New York City, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania in 2001.

“We keep in our hearts the police, firefighters, and ordinary citizens who came to their rescue and lost their lives or live with debilitating illness and trauma.

“We keep in our hearts the families of all who died or were injured.

“We also remember the three Malaysians who lost their lives that day. Their names are etched into the memorial at Ground Zero. We must never forget,” read the post.

Profiles on the victims published in The New York Times in 2001 gave people an insight into the lives and contributions of the tragedy's 2,977 victims.

Vijayashanker, 23, was a financial analyst for Aon Corporation at the World Trade Centre who was chasing his dreams in the Big Apple.

His father described him as a “great companion” and a prankster who loved playing jokes and drinking with his dad.

Khoo, 38, was a mutual fund manager at Fred Alger Management and was continuously sought out by the press for her knowledge on tech stocks and market trends.

Her brother remembers her as someone who always made time for family, friends, and co-workers despite her busy schedule.

Penang-born Ang, 37, was a hardworking mother and technical analyst at Marsh USA who wanted to give her children life opportunities that she never had growing up.

She cherished spending time with her family and would often call home from work to make sure her daughters were prepared to take on a day of school and extracurricular activities.

The 9/11 memorial and its accompanying museum opened in New York City a day after the 10th anniversary of the attacks to commemorate the victims, frontliners, and survivors of the incident.