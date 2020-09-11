FGV unveils three new essential Saji food products to hit the shelves this month

FGV Holdings Berhad Downstream Division head Zulkifli Othman (left) and group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan unveil the new Saji productions. — Picture courtesy of FGV Holdings Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — FGV Holdings Berhad — through its subsidiary, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd (DOP) — has unveiled three new essential food items under its flagship brand Saji.

In a statement, the Malaysian-based global agricultural company said the move is in line with its expansion into the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment.

The newly-launched Saji products are rice, coarse sugar and coconut milk, which will hit the shelves this month – adding to the array of FMCG goods under the brand.

During the unveiling ceremony, FGV group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the group will be introducing more FMCG products in line with its strategy to move further downstream into branded consumer food segment.

“We aim to develop this segment into a stronger revenue stream that is stable and sustainable.”

Haris Fadzilah added that FGV is leveraging its expertise in agriculture to be involved in food production beyond palm based.

Saji is already a household brand for cooking oil, which commands 40 per cent of the Malaysian market.

Other products under the brand include creamers and flavoured creamers, sauces, mayo, instant noodles and rock salt.

The introduction of Saji rice marks FGV’s debut in rice production.

For starters, DOP is marketing Saji local special rice and imported special rice in 5kg and 10kg packages.

“Currently, FGV is working with large scale local contract farmers to produce Saji fragrant rice.

“In the pipeline are rice-based products, including flour and noodles,” said Haris Fadzilah.

The coarse sugar is produced under a smart collaboration between DOP and FGV’s listed subsidiary MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad, targeting ardent users of the Saji brand.

The coconut milk will be available in a 200ml and 1-litre tetra boxes to complement a typical Malaysian kitchen.