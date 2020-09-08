MR.DIY launches ‘Proudly Made in Malaysia’ promo campaign this Merdeka season to help local businesses

MR.DIY’s campaign aims to help promote local businesses by offering Malaysian-made products at discounted prices. — Picture via Facebook/MR.DIY

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — To commemorate this year’s Merdeka season, MR.DIY has launched a special promotion campaign to show its support for local businesses.

The local retailer has introduced the “Proudly Made in Malaysia” campaign in a bid to help push Malaysian products in accordance with the government’s “Buy Malaysian Products” initiative to boost the local economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Proudly Made in Malaysia campaign will be held from September 1 to 30 as MR.DIY aims to strengthen patriotism among its customers by using its platform to promote local brands and products.

MR.DIY’s Proudly Made in Malaysia promo is back again this year. — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

There is a host of useful, household and hardware items to pick up, as more than 30 selected products at MR.DIY will come with exclusive discount offers of up to 25 per cent.

These products are all sourced from local manufacturers and distributors such as Academy Gold, Elianware, Felton, Rayaco and MR.DIY.

Whether you’re looking to replace something old and broken around the house or maybe want to get your kid some new essentials for school — MR.DIY has got you covered.

Some of the products on offer during the Proudly Made in Malaysia promo campaign. — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

If you’re looking to spruce things up at home there are a large number of household items on offer including brooms, mops, clothes hangers, umbrella hangers, storage boxes and even multipurpose baskets.

School essentials and stationery items like notebooks, BPA-free water bottles and lunch boxes are also available.

There are even discounts for car accessories and car care products as well such as car wax, PVC floor mats and car boot trays.

The products cover a wide range of useful household items that consumers can pick up at affordable prices. — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

All of these items keep to MR.DIY’s slogan of “Always Low Prices” by providing customers with good quality and value-for-money products, to ease the burden of its consumers during the pandemic in line with its Kita Jaga Harga Kita — Termurah Demi Rakyat Malaysia initiative.

These promotional offers are available at all MR.DIY stores nationwide and via online purchases at www.mrdiy.com.my.

For more information, you can surf over to the MR.DIY website or check out their social media pages for the latest updates on the promotion.

* Note: Flyers shown are for West Malaysia only.