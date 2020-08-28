AirAsia, Livemall Go offer special Hong Kong Bay Musang King durian mooncake to celebrate Merdeka Day, mid-Autumn Festival

AirAsia Group Berhad chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and Hong Kong Bay founder Alan Tan unveil the special Musang King mooncake. ― Picture courtesy of Livemall Go

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― Musang King durian lovers can celebrate Merdeka Day and mid-Autumn Festival on a sweet note with a scrumptious mooncake from Hong Kong Bay.

The special “We’re Together” promotion by the mooncake maker is a collaborative effort with AirAsia and e-commerce platform Livemall Go.

As part of its charity drive, Livemall Go and Hong Kong Bay have pledged to donate RM5 to the AirAsia charity programme for every set of mooncake sold on OurShop ― an e-commerce platform under the AirAsia Group.

During the launching ceremony to unbox the first pack of the Musang King mooncake, Livemall Go founder Sanny Chin and Hong Kong Bay founder Alan Tan urged more Malaysian businesses and individuals to generously contribute to charities helping their fellow countrymen that are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Besides the mooncakes, Livemall Go has planned a series of promotions and offers from numerous merchants including Kickers, Crestlink, Helen Keller, Bolton Optical Group, Titan and EVO for its upcoming 9.9, 10.10 and 11.11 global shopping festivals,” said Chin.

He added that what sets Livemall Go apart from online stores run by brands and retail chains is the live video interaction between businesses and consumers as well as the room to execute affiliate marketing between brands.

“All the brands on Livemall Go will have regular live video shows to not only showcase their products but also connect with buyers who no longer have to go to malls or retail outlets to purchase their favourite brands,” he said.

AirAsia Group Berhad chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes expressed his optimism in livestream shopping and said the trend is changing the world of e-commerce as more people now shop online.

“Livestream shopping is changing the world and has had a big impact in China as more people are shopping online, and now people are shopping live using their mobile phones,” said Fernandes who is also Livemall Go chief adviser.

The special promotion, which kicked off today, is in conjunction with Livemall Go’s inaugural 8.28 sale.

The promo period ends on September 10.

Livemall Go mobile application is available on Play Store and Apple Store.