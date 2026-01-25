KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Watching the first episode of the Korean drama Can This Love Be Translated?, filmed in the tranquil coastal town of Kamakura, Japan, instantly brought the writer back to a memorable solo visit there in October last year.

As portrayed in the drama, from inside the carriage of a classic train, the writer was able to enjoy calm and peaceful scenery — including the beauty of the seaside, the charm of traditional houses, and lush greenery — a stark contrast to the bustle of Tokyo, even though Kamakura is only about an hour away from the metropolitan city.

From the blue sea views of Enoshima Island, to the classic architecture of Gokurakuji Station, and the Enoden railway crossings, this location in Kanagawa Prefecture is not only rich in natural beauty, but also seems to transport visitors back to the classical era of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Recalling the experience, the writer enjoyed a day trip in Kamakura and the surrounding areas by taking the Enoden train from the Odakyu Line using the Enoshima-Kamakura Free Pass, priced at ¥1,640 (about RM52–53).

“There are 15 stations along the Enoden route from Fujisawa to Enoshima, and visitors can hop on and off at any station unlimited times throughout the day.

“Among the most popular stations are Hase, Kamakurakokomae and Enoshima, as visitors can enjoy ocean views, beaches and beautiful crossings with Japan’s classic trains,” explained a ticket seller at the counter located at Shinjuku Station, which is integrated with the route.

Not wanting to waste time, the writer first stopped at the sixth station — Enoshima — offering blue sea views and a 360-degree panorama from the Sea Candle (Enoshima Lighthouse Observation Tower). The writer also enjoyed the beach, visited shrines and caves, and tried matcha ice cream.

The island was also the most frequently featured filming location in the drama starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, including scenes where the two main characters interact with the vast sea stretching behind them.

Kamakura, seeing the view in real life, the writer felt as though they had stepped into the opening scene of the anime — watching the classic Japanese train pass by against the backdrop of the sea, the beach and the blue sky. — Picture via X

A visit to Kamakura would not be complete without stopping at Kamakurakokomae Station, an iconic location that inspired the setting of the famous anime Slam Dunk.

Seeing the view in real life, the writer felt as though they had stepped into the opening scene of the anime — watching the classic Japanese train pass by against the backdrop of the sea, the beach and the blue sky.

However, due to the location’s popularity, several security officers were stationed there to ensure visitors do not take photos in the middle of the road or near the tracks when the train passes.

“Please take photos only at the parking area (referring to the special designated area nearby as the limit),” warned a guard on duty, who was also holding a sign displaying the same instruction in various languages.

Hase Station also attracts many visitors as it is close to Kotoku-in (Great Buddha/ Daibutsu) and Hase-dera Temple, where visitors can stroll through lush green gardens while enjoying a peaceful hilltop view of the sea.

Not far from there, Kamakura Station offers shopping convenience at Komachi-dori, a street famous for cafes, souvenir shops and local sweets.

From here, it is also easy to visit Tsurugaoka Hachimangū Shrine — one of Kamakura’s largest Shinto shrines — surrounded by spacious gardens and historic pathways, as well as Enoshima, which is well known for matcha ice cream and drinks.

On the way back to Tokyo, the writer managed to stop once again at Kamakurakokomae Station to enjoy the sunset around 4.30pm — the perfect ending to a short trip to a coastal town filled with calmness and nostalgia. — Bernama